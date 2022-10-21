HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $208.61, but opened at $197.00. HCA Healthcare shares last traded at $183.68, with a volume of 33,113 shares trading hands.

The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after buying an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.52 and a 200-day moving average of $206.17.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.