Head-To-Head Review: Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) vs. iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) and iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tenon Medical and iRhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies -36.15% -38.95% -22.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenon Medical and iRhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 iRhythm Technologies 1 1 8 0 2.70

Earnings and Valuation

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.10%. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $160.64, suggesting a potential upside of 41.23%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than iRhythm Technologies.

This table compares Tenon Medical and iRhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $160,000.00 114.48 -$7.05 million N/A N/A iRhythm Technologies $322.83 million 10.58 -$101.36 million ($4.42) -25.73

Tenon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iRhythm Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of iRhythm Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenon Medical beats iRhythm Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. The company's Zio XT and AT monitors, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensors, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. It has a development collaboration agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop various next-generation atrial fibrillation screening, detection, or monitoring products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

