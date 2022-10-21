Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCSG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $970.80 million, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

