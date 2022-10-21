HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.36.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HQY opened at $73.98 on Friday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of -99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average is $64.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

