Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) vs. Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Financial Survey

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Allied Healthcare Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories $10,000.00 1,426.80 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products $27.05 million 0.19 -$5.36 million ($1.34) -0.97

Heart Test Laboratories has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allied Healthcare Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and Allied Healthcare Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A N/A N/A Allied Healthcare Products -19.82% -70.44% -31.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Heart Test Laboratories and Allied Healthcare Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.77%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories beats Allied Healthcare Products on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products. It also provides medical gas equipment, which include construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers emergency medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products, such as demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products that include spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

