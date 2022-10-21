Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $39.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,086.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,922 shares of company stock valued at $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

