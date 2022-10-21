Hedera (HBAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $34.12 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0595 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $34.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00080698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00059741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025679 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007332 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05851674 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $29,675,047.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.