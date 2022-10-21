HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($47.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HEI opened at €44.13 ($45.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.44. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 12-month high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.