Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. 9,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,784. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,721,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

