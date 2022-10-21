Helium Trading Down 6.9% This Week (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a total market cap of $529.80 million and $3.52 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be bought for $4.11 or 0.00021476 BTC on exchanges.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,869,034 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
