Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42.03 ($0.51), with a volume of 6638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.53).

Hercules Site Services Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.22 million and a P/E ratio of -17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.39.

About Hercules Site Services

(Get Rating)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering for construction industry. The company offers labour supply, as well as delivers civils projects; hires suction excavators and other plants; and provides digital solutions for construction recruitment and workforce management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.