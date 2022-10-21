Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) PT Lowered to $40.00

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $676.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $156.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.16 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Recatto bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,153 shares of company stock worth $8,917,677. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth about $158,000. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

