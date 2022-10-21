Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $30.67 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

