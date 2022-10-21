Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.36. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

