Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.21. 112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,847. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00.
