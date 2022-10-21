Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $127.78 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $127.78 million and approximately $513,456.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00018254 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,159.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002846 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022184 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00057380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022655 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.52253264 USD and is up 1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $509,962.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

