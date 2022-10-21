Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.92

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.92 and last traded at $68.14, with a volume of 3065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $743.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

