Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Cut to “Neutral” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HPE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

