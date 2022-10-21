Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NYSE HPE opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

