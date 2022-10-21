HI Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. HI has a market cap of $136.85 million and $1.11 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,064.28 or 0.99993812 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002916 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00048467 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005193 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05004636 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,065,650.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.