Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 22243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLMN. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $14,361,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 982,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 54.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

