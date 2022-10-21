Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total transaction of $2,304,066.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,603,167. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMG traded down $19.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,516.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,610.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,475.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,895.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,834.73.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

