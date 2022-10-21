Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 357.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 68,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.24. 1,306,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,300,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

