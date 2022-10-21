Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,797 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,979,952. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

