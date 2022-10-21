Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 34,072 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 104,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RWO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.54. 6,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

