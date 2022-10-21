Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after purchasing an additional 282,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

KLAC stock traded up $9.44 on Friday, reaching $286.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,675. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

