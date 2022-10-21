Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Cut to GBX 925

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,026.71 ($12.41).
Hiscox Trading Down 1.1 %
HSX opened at GBX 880 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 897.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 917.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a one year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11).
Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox
In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
