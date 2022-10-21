Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $94.38

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and traded as low as $85.07. Hitachi shares last traded at $85.30, with a volume of 26,682 shares changing hands.

Hitachi Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.63 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems, servers, software, ATMs, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform and unmanned aerial system traffic management solutions; infrastructure information systems; and consulting and system integration services.

