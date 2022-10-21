HitBTC Token Reaches One Day Volume of $704,959.00 (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $704,959.00 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,147.15 or 0.27100892 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010585 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

