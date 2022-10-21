holoride (RIDE) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market cap of $54.85 million and $145,082.00 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,287.22 or 0.06754315 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031798 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00078898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00059537 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00025282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000307 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.14040051 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $138,798.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

