Horizon Wealth Management LLC Buys 612 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 73,434 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.23.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 230,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,818. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

