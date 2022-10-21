Horizon Wealth Management LLC Invests $190,000 in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Manning & Napier by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manning & Napier Stock Performance

Shares of Manning & Napier stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $237.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

