Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,459 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $92.01. 357,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,184. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

