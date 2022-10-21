Horizon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,609 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after buying an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 501.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,612,000 after buying an additional 486,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.67. 153,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

