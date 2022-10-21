Horizon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,218. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

