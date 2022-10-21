Horizon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,065,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

