Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.24 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Citigroup upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

