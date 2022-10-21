H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.14% of H&R Block worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

