HSBC Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Hold

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

NTR opened at $82.59 on Friday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

