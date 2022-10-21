Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 195.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,690,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 921,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,317.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 863,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

