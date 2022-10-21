Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Cap of $94.51 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $94.51 million and $1.76 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.