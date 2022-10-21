Huobi Token (HT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28.41 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for $7.80 or 0.00041055 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $28.41 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

