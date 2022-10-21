HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $83.00

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 83.40 ($1.01), with a volume of 221595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.25 ($1.02).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.86.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.