ICON (ICX) Market Cap Tops $196.42 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $196.42 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21152379 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $5,076,255.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

