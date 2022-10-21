Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) shot up 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 91,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.59 million and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

