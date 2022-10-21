iExec RLC (RLC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.46 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 21st. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $90.64 million and $6.46 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,951.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022425 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00047644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005228 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 86,999,784.9808455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.06106949 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $5,579,529.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

