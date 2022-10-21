IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.41. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $130,473.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,817.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $130,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $817,817.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,193,107. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

