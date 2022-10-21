Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Illumina by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after acquiring an additional 105,347 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Illumina by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $410,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $322,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Illumina Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $208.64 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day moving average is $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,476.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.