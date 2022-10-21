Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.50. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 935 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $50.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.09.
Institutional Trading of Income Opportunity Realty Investors
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile
Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Income Opportunity Realty Investors (IOR)
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.