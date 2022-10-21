IndiGG Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59,568.00 (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $59,568.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

